‘It helps a lot:’ HOPE Helps gives away free school supplies, clothes to 300 students

Pre-registered families made their way through the gym at the First Church of Oviedo to fill up their backpacks with free school supplies, socks, underwear and hygiene products.

OVIEDO, Fla. – A Seminole County nonprofit is helping kick off the new school year by giving away free supplies, clothing and hygiene products to families who are struggling to make ends meet.

HOPE Helps held its 14th annual Kids of HOPE Back to School Bash on Saturday.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Pre-registered families made their way through the gym at the First Church of Oviedo to fill up their backpacks with free school supplies, socks, underwear and hygiene products.

Lisa Isaac and her two children were among those picking out the supplies.

“It helps a lot,” Isaac said. “I really can’t afford to spend a few hundred dollars on school supplies.”

CEO Joan Faulkner said the nonprofit’s mission is to prevent homelessness in Seminole County. She adds with record high inflation, many families are struggling to make ends meet.

Ad

She said HOPE Helps is getting results before the first day of school by making sure more than 300 kids have everything they need to have a successful year.

“Many families might have been struggling already, but then school comes around,” Faulkner said. “It’s a relief for them to come through and get things and not have to worry about costs of school supplies this year and we’re able to do that.”

Isaac said she is grateful for the help.

“They’re such a blessing. They’ve helped me so much,” she said.

Click here to learn more about HOPE Helps.