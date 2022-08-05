Seminole County school, sheriff’s officials to hold back-to-school news conference

SANFORD, Fla. – Seminole County school and sheriff’s officials on Friday will hold a back-to-school news conference.

The event will take place at noon at the Seminole County Public Schools Educational Support Center in Sanford.

SCPS Superintendent Serita Beamon and Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma will “provide remarks for families in preparation for the upcoming 2022-2023 school year,” according to a news release issued by the district.

The news conference will be streamed live at the top of this story.

Check back for updates.