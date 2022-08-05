81º

Seminole County school, sheriff’s officials to hold back-to-school news conference

Superintendent Serita Beamon, Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma to speak

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

SANFORD, Fla. – Seminole County school and sheriff’s officials on Friday will hold a back-to-school news conference.

The event will take place at noon at the Seminole County Public Schools Educational Support Center in Sanford.

SCPS Superintendent Serita Beamon and Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma will “provide remarks for families in preparation for the upcoming 2022-2023 school year,” according to a news release issued by the district.

