Back to school sales-tax holiday begins Monday. Here’s everything that’s covered

Florida’s sales tax holiday runs July 25 through Aug. 7

Christie Zizo, Digital Editor

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida’s annual back-to-school sales tax holiday starts Monday with clothes, school supplies, computers and more sales tax-free for two weeks.

From Monday, July 25 to Sunday, Aug. 7, sales tax will not be charged on:

  • Clothes, footwear and some accessories costing $100 or less ( i.e. shirts, pants, dresses, coats, socks, backpacks)
  • School supplies costing $50 or less (i.e. pencils, pens, notebooks)
  • Personal computers and some computer accessories costing $1,500 or less (i.e. computers, printers, microphones, software)

Also new for this year, learning aids costing $30 or less will also be sales tax-free. That includes:

  • Electronic books
  • Flashcards
  • Matching games
  • Memory games
  • Jigsaw puzzles
  • Stacking or nesting books
  • Toys that teach reading or math skills

The sales tax exemption does not apply to products sold at a theme park, entertainment complex, hotel or resort or airport.

The full list of tax-exempt items is in the document from the Florida Dept. of Revenue below:

