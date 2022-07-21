Back to school sales-tax holiday begins Monday. Here’s everything that’s covered

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida’s annual back-to-school sales tax holiday starts Monday with clothes, school supplies, computers and more sales tax-free for two weeks.
From Monday, July 25 to Sunday, Aug. 7, sales tax will not be charged on:
- Clothes, footwear and some accessories costing $100 or less ( i.e. shirts, pants, dresses, coats, socks, backpacks)
- School supplies costing $50 or less (i.e. pencils, pens, notebooks)
- Personal computers and some computer accessories costing $1,500 or less (i.e. computers, printers, microphones, software)
Also new for this year, learning aids costing $30 or less will also be sales tax-free. That includes:
- Electronic books
- Flashcards
- Matching games
- Memory games
- Jigsaw puzzles
- Stacking or nesting books
- Toys that teach reading or math skills
The sales tax exemption does not apply to products sold at a theme park, entertainment complex, hotel or resort or airport.
The full list of tax-exempt items is in the document from the Florida Dept. of Revenue below:
