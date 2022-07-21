Back to school sales-tax holiday begins Monday. Here’s everything that’s covered

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida’s annual back-to-school sales tax holiday starts Monday with clothes, school supplies, computers and more sales tax-free for two weeks.

From Monday, July 25 to Sunday, Aug. 7, sales tax will not be charged on:

Clothes, footwear and some accessories costing $100 or less ( i.e. shirts, pants, dresses, coats, socks, backpacks)

School supplies costing $50 or less (i.e. pencils, pens, notebooks)

Personal computers and some computer accessories costing $1,500 or less (i.e. computers, printers, microphones, software)

Also new for this year, learning aids costing $30 or less will also be sales tax-free. That includes:

Electronic books

Flashcards

Matching games

Memory games

Jigsaw puzzles

Stacking or nesting books

Toys that teach reading or math skills

The sales tax exemption does not apply to products sold at a theme park, entertainment complex, hotel or resort or airport.

The full list of tax-exempt items is in the document from the Florida Dept. of Revenue below: