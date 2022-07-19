Hundreds of bookbags delivered to Walker Middle ahead of first day of school

Workers with A Gift For Teaching took out pallets with big boxes full of new bookbags and delivered them to Walker Middle School in Orlando on Tuesday.

The delivery comes after last month’s “The Great Big Backpack Build” event where 15,000 bookbags were packed with new school supplies by volunteers.

A Gift For Teaching donated over 800 bookbags to Walker Middle School.

Principal Douglas Guthrie explained the donation will be a huge help for families.

“These bookbags, though they may seem a small gesture, it will mean an awful lot for our families. It’s one less item they have to worry about getting for school,” said Guthrie.

Hundreds of volunteers helped during the two-day event last month.

Susan Montanez with Wells Fargo was one of them and was present for Tuesday’s delivery at the school.

“We’ve actually worked with this school for 10 years and we partnered with City Year here to help the students,” Montanez explained. “We have been a part of this event for all those years and really helping the students to make sure they have everything they need.”

Guthrie said students will be able to pick up their new backpacks during “open campus” day which is scheduled for next month.

A Gift For Teaching said it will deliver free bookbags to more than 130 Orange and Osceola county schools ahead of the first day of school in August.