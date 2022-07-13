School immunizations now available at no cost in Volusia County

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Now is the time for parents to get their children immunized before school starts, according to the Florida Department of Health in Volusia County.

Health officials are asking parents not to delay in getting the shots or they may be waiting in long lines.

[TRENDING: Flagler commissioner argues with troopers as he’s cited for speeding twice | Father of suspect in Mount Dora chase missing, endangered, Volusia sheriff says | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

Free immunizations are available at the health department locations in Daytona Beach from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The facilities are located at 1845 Holsonback Drive and at the Keech Street Southside Health Zone at 421 S. Keech St.

Shots will also be available at the following locations:

717 W. Canal St., New Smyrna Beach — Tuesdays, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

775 Harley Strickland Blvd., Orange City — Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The state of Florida recommends certain immunizations for students by the time they enter seventh grade. They include:

Tetanus, diphtheria and pertussis (Tdap)

Meningococcal

Human papillomavirus (HPV)

Hepatitis A

The health department in Volusia County also said it will hold extended hours for immunizations at its main Daytona Beach location and Orange City location on Aug. 10, 11, 12 and 15.

More information is available on the Florida Department of Health in Volusia County website.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: