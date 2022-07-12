Parents, got back-to-school questions❓ We’ll get them answered.

Back-to-school already? (We know, some of you don’t even want to think about it.)

We’re less than a month out from the first day of school for many Central Florida students and we want to make sure you’re prepared.

That’s why we’re giving you an opportunity to ask any school-related questions you and and we’ll take them straight to the school officials in your area for answers.

Fill out the short form below with your questions and make sure you select the correct county so we can get the right answers for your specific school district.

We’ll be taking questions through August 8th and our reporters will work to answer as many as possible through a variety of back-to-school stories, segments and web articles.