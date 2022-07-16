Orange County Sheriff’s Office gives away free backpacks, school supplies

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is preparing students for the upcoming school year during an event Saturday.

The Back to School Bash is giving children free backpacks, supplies and haircuts for the new school year.

There will also be games, music and prizes for whoever visits the event.

The event runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the sheriff’s office at 2500 West Colonial Drive.

