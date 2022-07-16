85º

Orange County Sheriff’s Office gives away free backpacks, school supplies

Back to School Bash prepares students for school year

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is preparing students for the upcoming school year during an event Saturday.

The Back to School Bash is giving children free backpacks, supplies and haircuts for the new school year.

There will also be games, music and prizes for whoever visits the event.

The event runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the sheriff’s office at 2500 West Colonial Drive.

