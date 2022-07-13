Flagler County waives device usage fees for 2022-23 school year

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Flagler County Public Schools has waived its $50 usage fee for devices for the 2022-23 school year, according to its website.

The county began distributing devices on Monday and will do so until July 28 for grades 4-12 and iFlagler students.

[TRENDING: Flagler commissioner argues with troopers as he’s cited for speeding twice | Father of suspect in Mount Dora chase missing, endangered, Volusia sheriff says | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

Those picking up a student device must schedule an appointment and complete the Digital Learning Movement Registration Form.

Devices are being picked up in a drive-thru at Indian Trails Middle School’s north entrance bus loop.

Any previous fines are not being waived.

For any questions, school officials urge those interested to call the district’s technology department at 386-437-7526, extension 1138 or 1136.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: