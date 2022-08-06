83º

Man found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in Orlando shooting, police say

Investigators are looking into the situation, according to Orlando Police Department

Anthony Talcott, Digital Journalist

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was found dead Friday evening with gunshot wounds after reports came in about a shooting, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Police said officers responded to a reported shooting at the 4500 block of Lake Martin Lake, which is where they found the man’s body.

This is an active investigation. Police said they would provide further details once they become available.

That is all the information that has been released at this time. Check back with News 6 for updates.

