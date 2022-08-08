Ready to meet ‘ewe:’ 3 sheep welcomed at Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens

Three new sheep were introduced to the Central Florida Zoo and Botanical Gardens.

SANFORD, Fla. – Three new sheep are roaming around the Central Florida Zoo and Botanical Gardens, and they’re already meeting guests as of Monday, according to the zoo.

The mini flock of Harlequin sheep consists of a male and a set of male and female twins, the zoo said. Their names are The Flash, Zan and Jayna, and each is less than a year old.

According to the zoo, Harlequin sheep are known for their exceptional wool, miniature height and fun personalities. When the sheep grow, they will only be about 25 inches at the shoulder.

The trio came from Memphis Zoo in Tennessee and they will share a habitat with goats and chicken at the zoo.

