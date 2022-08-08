Florida man likely died from sand dune collapse, Martin County deputies say

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. – A 35-year-old Stuart man whose body was found on Hutchinson Island likely died due to an accident, according to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the sheriff’s office, an early-morning beachgoer called for help after they spotted part of the body sticking out of sand on the beach south of the House of Refuge on Hutchinson Island.

Deputies said it appeared as though the man died hours earlier from asphyxia due to being trapped under the sand.

According to the sheriff’s office, no foul play was evident, and it appears the man was resting beneath a sand dune while taking video of a sunrise when the dune collapsed — trapping him underneath.

Investigators said they are waiting on toxicology tests, though they expect the tests to confirm the incident being a “tragic accident.”

