SR-429 reopens in Orange County after sand spills onto roadway

ORLANDO, Fla. – A truck load of sand spilled onto State Road 429 in Orange County, forcing officials to close the road.

The spill happened Tuesday morning on S.R. 429 north near New Independence Parkway, west of Orlando. Northbound S.R. 429 was closed in the area, but the lanes reopened around 7:45 a.m.

Video from the scene shows what appeared to be an overturned truck, with sand covering a stretch of the roadway.

It’s not know if anyone was injured.

Check back for updates.