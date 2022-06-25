VIDEO: Sarasota County deputies ticket driver who ‘regularly’ used sidewalk to avoid traffic

Still from dashcam video of a driver using a sidewalk to avoid traffic in Sarasota County.

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies with the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said they gave a driver a citation on Wednesday after catching them traveling on a sidewalk to avoid traffic congestion.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office said it acted on a concerning email sent by a citizen the day prior including dashcam video of a dark sedan that had been seen “driving on the sidewalk regularly during the morning rush hour” in the 8000 block of Fruitville Road.

A deputy was dispatched to the location the following morning, witnessing the strange act for themselves around 7 a.m. and stopping the driver, according to the post. Deputies detailed that the driver only traveled a short distance on the sidewalk in the Wednesday morning occurrence, pulling back onto Fruitville Road after noticing law enforcement.

“We REALLY shouldn’t have to say this, but you are not supposed to drive a motor vehicle on the sidewalk. It’s illegal and extremely dangerous,” the post reads. “Thank you to the concerned citizen for bringing this to our attention!”