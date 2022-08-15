Fentanyl traffickers sentenced to 25 years in Florida prison

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Two men were sentenced Monday to 25 years in prison for trafficking in fentanyl, according to the office of Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody.

Carlos Rodriguez and Antonio Izquierdo were found guilty of trafficking fentanyl and conspiracy to traffic in fentanyl.

Rodriguez sold heroin to an undercover officer and introduced the officer to Izquierdo, another fentanyl dealer.

According to a release put out by Moody’s office, Rodriguez and Izquierdo both sold and delivered more than 28 grams of fentanyl.

Fentanyl is a deadly narcotic that has been responsible for the growing number of drug overdoses in Central Florida, according to law enforcement.

“If you traffic fentanyl in Florida, you will go to prison for a long time,” Moody said in a statement. “This synthetic opioid is killing tens of thousands of people across our nation every year, and here in Florida, we will prosecute anyone caught trafficking this deadly substance in our state to the fullest extent of the law. I am proud of my prosecutors for ensuring the traffickers in this case will be locked away for a long time.”

