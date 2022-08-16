First-ever burger fest in Brevard County offers best of Space Coast

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Burgers galore will be served up at the first-ever festival of its kind in Brevard County on Saturday.

The Space Coast Burger Battle 2022 is taking over Wickham Park from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m., partnering with nonprofit The Children’s Hunger Project.

There will be a la carte menu items varying from $1-$5 to give visitors “the opportunity to sample a vast variety of all the best from the Space Coast in one place.” There will be 22 burger vendors, including Space Coast Sliders, Fully Loaded Food, Island Bites and Beach Bum Foodies.

And once you’re done eating your fill of burgers, you can top it off with dessert. There will be ice cream, donuts and more from 12 vendors. While you’re grubbing, you can also scope out small businesses attending the event and buy a wide range of products.

There will also be three bands performing throughout the event and a contest to crown the Space Coast Burger Battle champions.

General admission tickets are available for those 11 years old and older. To purchase tickets or learn more about the vendors attending, click here.

