Want a treat? Krispy Kreme selling doggy doughnuts for national dog day

Krispy Kreme is sharing its sweets with man’s best friend.

The donut chain is putting doggie doughnuts on the menu for the first time in the United States.

The limited-edition baked treats are doughnut shaped dog biscuits for pups of all ages and sizes.

Krispy Kreme said the hard-baked cookies are made with canine-friendly ingredients. For instance, they will have no chocolate in them.

The doggie doughnuts are sold in boxes of six and will be available this Friday, which is also national dog day.