McDonald’s brings back its Pokémon Happy Meal

Ronald McDonald wants you to catch ‘em all.

Fast food chain McDonald’s is launching a new Pokémon Happy Meal.

[TRENDING: Win tickets to watch Artemis 1 rocket launch | Everything you need to know for Florida primary day | Video of man stabbing shark in head in New Smyrna stuns some. Here’s why it’s legal in Florida | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

Each meal will include what you need to play a match battle of the Pokémon trading card game. That includes four cards, an instruction sheet, a coin, a spinner and a card box.

If last year’s Pokémon Happy Meal is any indicator, it will be popular with kids and collectors alike.

That’s why McDonald’s is limiting the number of Happy Meals each customer can buy, and they’re only available through mid-September.

That gives you a few weeks to catch ‘em all and avoid overpaying on eBay later.

Check out the Florida Foodie podcast. You can find every episode in the media player below: