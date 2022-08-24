3 Orlando area men linked to Capitol riot militia investigation

Federal documents show a group investigators identify as B Squad at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. (Courtesy: Dept of Justice)

ORLANDO, Fla. – FBI agents arrested three Orlando area men on Wednesday, linking them to a larger investigation into a militia that planned violence on the steps of the U.S. Capitol last year.

John Edward Crowley, Jonathan Alan Rockholt and Tyler Quintin Bensch appeared for their initial appearance at the federal courthouse in Orlando on Wednesday afternoon.

They were allowed to walk out of the courthouse on the condition they appear for future court dates.

According to court records, the three are linked to a federal case out of the District of Columbia that focuses on a total of five people who called themselves B Squad.

News 6 obtained the statement of facts for Brian Peller, who was arrested as part of the case in Vermont on Wednesday.

According to the report, investigators claim the group self-identifies as “three percenters.”

The Southern Poverty Law Center says “three percenters” often believe the government is working to infringe on citizens’ rights.

According to Peller’s report, investigators allege 45 members of B Squad traveled from Florida to D.C., where they stayed at a hotel near the Capitol.

Federal documents show someone with a vest reading B Squad at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. (Courtesy: Dept of Justice) (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Investigators claim members of the group, armed with knives, batons and pepper spray, were seen on closed circuit surveillance video entering the tunnel at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, where they joined the crowd in trying to “heave-ho” passed law enforcement.

Federal documents show a group investigators identify as B Squad at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. (Courtesy: Dept of Justice) (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

According to the report, the five members of the group, which include Crowley, Rockholt and Bensch, were identified by cross referencing the images on surveillance cameras to pictures and videos posted on social media channels.

For example, they say they partially identified Bensch with a ring he wore on his right forefinger and military fatigues he was seen wearing on a modeling website.

“It appears he has posted images of himself wearing what appear to be the same or very similar military fatigues and drab scarf as those he wore on Jan. 6, 2021,” the report read.

Federal documents show a man investigators identify as Tyler Bensch at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. They claim he was wearing the same ring in social media posts. (Courtesy: Dept of Justice) (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Crowley and Rockholt were both charged with civil disorder and entering a restricted building or grounds.

If convicted, they face a maximum of six years in prison and $250,000 fine.

Bensch was charged with entering a restricted building or grounds.

If convicted he faces a maximum of one year in prison and a $100,000 fine.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.