Christmas tree delivery business in Orlando expands. Here’s what else you can get

In addition to delivering Christmas trees, the founders of Tree Drop are now delivering houseplants all year long.

Jerry and Courtney Jasmin said they started their business back in 2017 when Courtney couldn’t find a fresh Christmas tree. She said the one she did find was “basically dead” and she was disappointed with her lackluster options.

So she and her husband came up with a solution, a Christmas tree business that delivers, decorates and comes to clean-up the old tree after the holidays.

If that’s not enough to put you in the Christmas spirit, the Jasmins said they take their old trees to Free Canes For Veterans, which is run by a man that turns old Christmas trees into free custom canes for veterans.

In July 2022, they decided to expand their services so they could serve Central Florida residents year-round. They said since they already deliver trees, this felt like a natural fit, adding “we didn’t even have to change our name.”

Their team of professionals now focuses on delivering medium to large houseplants and trees to homes and businesses in Central Florida. Their inventory includes snake plants, swiss cheese monstera plants, fiddle leaf fig trees and more.

The company also offers cool plant inspired merchandise including pillows, hats, and a “plant parent” sweatshirt.

You can learn more about Tree Drop by clicking here.