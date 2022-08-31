Man accused of fatally shooting victim at Polk County birthday celebration

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A man celebrating his birthday is accused of shooting and killing someone early Saturday, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said Thomas Jackson, 35, was arrested in the shooting that happened in unincorporated Davenport around 2:30 a.m.

According to the sheriff’s office, Jackson and a few others were celebrating his birthday when an argument began between the suspect and one of the people at the home. Deputies said the victim, who has not been identified, took Jackson outside to calm him down.

Two people inside the home said they heard gunshots and when they went outside, they reported seeing Jackson standing over the victim and a gun was on the ground, according to a release.

Deputies said Jackson claimed the victim “came at me” before shots were fired. The sheriff’s office said a card with instructions on what to say “post-incident” was found on Jackson and that there was no evidence a struggle took place.

Jackson faces a charge of second-degree murder with a weapon.

