Never Forget: Events across Central Florida honoring 9/11

Flowers and American flags rest among the names of the fallen on the south pool at the National September 11 Memorial & Museum, Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, in the Manhattan borough of New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

ORLANDO, Fla. – This year marks 21 years since the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks against the U.S.

Here are some 9/11 remembrance events happening across Central Florida:

Orlando

9/11 Stair Climb in Orlando: Everyone is welcome at this event at this event at the City National Bank of Florida building in downtown Orlando on Sunday, Sept. 11. The Orlando Fire Department and other departments from across the state will climb the 110 floors of the building in full gear while paying tribute to FDNY 343.

Palm Coast

9/11 Stair Climb in Palm Coast: Join firefighters on Sunday, Sept. 11 at 8:46 a.m. to climb 110 flights of stairs at the Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa in Palm Coast. Firefighters will use the resort’s 11-flight stairwell, making 10 trips up the stairs to represent the 110 flights of stairs of the World Trade Center in remembrance of the FDNY firefighters that lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001. Trips down the stairs are not counted.

Apopka

9/11 Memorial Run 5K in Apopka: This memorial run held on Saturday, Sept. 10 at 7:45 a.m. at the Northwest Recreation Complex in Apopka will benefit the Armando Borjas Jr. Scholarship Foundation to help send local youth to fire and EMT schools.

Together As One Festival in Apopka: This event is located at the Apopka Amphitheater on Saturday, Sept. 10 from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. and the entry is a donation to the Armando Borjas Jr. Scholarship Foundation. Regional acts Tre Jones, Kenyon Lockry, Rob West and Stealin Peaches will perform and over 20 food trucks will be on-site.

Altamonte Springs

Tunnel to Towers 5K Run & Walk in Altamonte Springs: Runners can “follow the footsteps” and honor fallen FDNY firefighter Stephen Siller on Saturday, Sept. 10 at 6:30 a.m. at this 5K in Altamonte Springs.

Tavares

9/11 Memorial Event: This 9/11 Patriot Day event is at 350 W. Main Street in Tavares in on Sunday, Sept. 11 from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. The master of ceremonies will be Chief Richard Keith of the Tavares Fire Department.

Rockledge

9/11 Remembrance Ceremony: This event at the Rockledge Civic Hub will feature music, guest speakers and more as the community gathers on Saturday, Sept. 10 at 10 a.m. to remember and reflect on the 21 years since the terrorist attacks.

Palm Bay

9/11 Remembrance Event: Located at Space Coast Harley Davidson on Sunday, Sept. 11 from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m., this event is hosted by the Back Brevard Heroes and IGY6 and will feature Palm Bay Fire Rescue truck demonstrations, a Big Red Bus Blood drive, vendors, live music by Murphy’s Law and a guest appearance by Brevard Sheriff Wayne Ivey.

911 Remembrance Car Show: The American Legion Post 394 from Palm Bay hosts this event on Sunday, Sept. 11 from 10 a.m. unto 2 p.m. in remembrance of 9/11, all armed forces and first responders. The car and truck show is open to vehicles of every year, make and model with awards handed out at 1:30 p.m. There will also be a DJ, food and other vendors.

Cocoa

9/11 Memorial Stair Climb: This event hosted by the city of Cocoa Fire Department will honor the brave men and women that lost their lives on 9/11. The event isn’t until Nov. 12, but you can already sign up and start donating. The climb will be 2,071 steps which equals the 110 steps of the World Trade Center.

Melbourne

9/11 Memorial 5K: This memorial 5K at Wickham Park in Melbourne starts at 7 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11. The event is organized by the Melbourne Professional Firefighters Benevolent and proceeds go to benefit the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation.

