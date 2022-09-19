Altamonte Springs school officer facing child porn charges had explicit chats while at work: records

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A former Altamonte Springs student resource officer participated in explicit online chats while working and sent pictures of himself in uniform, according to an affidavit of probable cause from Lake County.

Steven Selph, 39, was arrested by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the Lake County Sheriff’s Office on Friday. He faces 10 counts of possession of child porn.

The affidavit shows the investigation into Selph began after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children sent a tip to FDLE following the upload of a video depicting child pornography.

Investigators said the video was uploaded to a KIK account, which is an online messaging app, by a user going by “33dmac44.” Agents said KIK provided user information for that account which showed an IP address registered to Selph and his home in Sorrento.

On Sept. 13, Selph’s home was searched, records show. The affidavit said Selph denied looking at child pornography but admitted to viewing the video which sparked the investigation and sharing it. Altamonte Springs police suspended Selph without pay following the search and he was fired from the department following his arrest.

Investigators said they searched Selph’s phone, discovering he had an additional KIK account, “44Dmac55,″ which he used in multiple, explicit chat rooms. The affidavit said many of the chats would require participants to share photos “of a similar interest” to stay in the chat.

Agents said they found evidence that Selph would engage in chats while working as a school resource officer, including sending pictures exposing himself while in uniform.

Selph was assigned as a school resource officer at Spring Lake Elementary School, according to Altamonte Springs police. According to Seminole County Public Schools, it’s not believed any students at the school were involved.

Investigators said they ultimately found 10 files on Selph’s phone depicting child sex abuse.

