Altamonte Springs school resource officer’s home searched as part of child porn investigation, police say

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – A school resource officer is suspended without pay following a search of his home as part of an investigation into child pornography, according to Altamonte Springs police.

Police said in a news release that the Florida Department of Law Enforcement executed a search warrant at the officer’s home.

Police said charges have not been filed against the officer, however, the department added it is taking “an aggressive, proactive approach” to the child pornography investigation.

Prior to his suspension, the officer was assigned as an SRO at Spring Lake Elementary, according to the department.

According to a tweet issued by Seminole County Public Schools, it is not believed that any Spring Lake Elementary students are involved.

“The subject of this investigation directly conflicts with the values and mission of the Altamonte Springs Police Department,” the police agency said in a statement. “Our officers will continue to protect and serve the residents and our community with professionalism and transparency throughout this unfortunate process. In the meantime, we will maintain full cooperation with the FDLE and update the public as soon as possible.”

News 6 has reached out to FDLE for more information on the investigation and the officer’s potential involvement. FDLE says the officer has not been charged yet and the case remains active.

Altamonte Springs Police Department released the name of the officer under investigation, however, due to the fact he has not been arrested and is not facing charges at this time, News 6 is choosing not to name him.

Altamonte Springs PD says they are launching their own internal investigation.

