1 arrested after child found dead in Altamonte Springs, police say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A child was found dead Friday in Altamonte Springs, leading to the arrest of one person, according to police.

Altamonte Springs police responded to a home on Raymond Avenue, where officers found the child unresponsive.

Police said the child was pronounced dead, and an arrest was made.

The age and gender of the child and information about who was arrested has not been released.

