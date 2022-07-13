Man accused of slashing wife’s throat in Altamonte Springs indicted on murder charge

Xichen Yang, 21, is accused of killing his wife and trying to clean up the evidence, according to police.

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A man accused of slashing his wife’s throat in their Altamonte Springs home has been indicted by a grand jury on two charges, including first-degree murder.

Police arrested Xichen Yang, 21, at his home on Ballard Street in June after they received a call from a man who claimed he called his employee, Yang, and the worker said he had just killed his wife and was in the process of cleaning up the scene.

A grand jury indicted Yang on first-degree premeditated murder and tampering with evidence, according to the State Attorney’s Office on Tuesday.

When police arrived at Goldelm at Charter Pointe Apartments, they got a key from the leasing office and entered Yang’s apartment, records show. Inside, officers said they found the victim — Nhu Quynh Pham — in the bathroom laying in a pool of blood with her throat slashed. Investigators said they also found disinfectant and rubber gloves used for cleaning.

When police questioned Yang, he admitted to slashing the woman’s throat, according to the arrest report. Yang said the woman began crawling away after the attack, so he placed her in the bathtub, records show.

Yang said he then put on his wife’s favorite music and held her hand for about 10 minutes as she died, according to police.

Officers said Yang told them he could have stopped short of killing his wife but that was “not how he was raised” and he always “goes all the way.”

