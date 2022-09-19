Lake County Sheriff’s Office releases bodycam of deadly deputy shooting of suicidal man with gun

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office released body-camera video Monday of a deputy’s deadly shooting of a suicidal man who had a rifle.

The video can be seen in the media player above. A word of warning, the video is graphic and may be disturbing to some. Viewer discretion is advised.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to Reagans Run Drive near Clermont in response to a “suicidal adult male” on Sunday, Sept. 11.

Deputies said they arrived shortly after 5 p.m. and encountered the 49-year-old man. News 6 is not releasing the name of the man due to his mental health status at the time of the shooting. We have also removed his name from the body-camera video.

The bodycam video shows the man was sitting inside a screened porch in the back of a home when deputies arrived.

Around 1 minute into the video, the deputy calls out to the man and orders him to put the gun down.

“No way,” the man said on the video in response to the deputy.

“Put it down,” the deputy calls back.

“Nope,” the man responds again in the video.

The man appears to move the gun in the video and the deputy orders him to point the gun down.

“Don’t do it,” the deputy said in the video. “Don’t do it.”

The sheriff’s office said the deputy was threatened with the rifle.

Around 1:10 in the video, the deputy draws his weapon and fires multiple times.

Around 1:30 in the video, deputies enter the screened porch and about 30 seconds later, they begin to render aid. The deputy who opened fire is seen applying tourniquets and performing CPR.

The deputy has been placed on administrative leave while the shooting is investigated by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

