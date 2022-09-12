Deputy shoots, kills armed man in Clermont, sheriff’s office says

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A Lake County deputy shot and killed an armed man Sunday evening in Clermont, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to 10630 Reagans Run Drive in Clermont in response to a “suicidal adult male” at the residence who was armed with a rifle.

[TRENDING: Shooting scare at Mainland High School was a ‘cruel prank’ by several students, police say | 17-year-old fatally shot in Orlando ID’d; Crimeline offers up to $5K reward for tips that lead to arrest | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

Deputies said they arrived shortly after 5 p.m. and encountered a 49-year-old man who was armed.

At some point during the confrontation, the man was fatally shot by a deputy, the sheriff’s office said.

The deputy has been placed on administrative leave while the shooting is investigated by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for updates.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: