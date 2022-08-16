81-year-old man in shootout with Clermont police dies of injuries

CLERMONT, Fla. – An 81-year-old man who was injured in a shootout with Clermont police has died, according to the department.

The Clermont Police Department said Wallace Sims Wainwright died on Tuesday. The Clermont Fire Department and Lake EMS responded to a mobile home complex on Aug. 6 after receiving a medical call for Wainwright’s wife.

The department said Wainright began shooting at crews, prompting police to respond to the home. Clermont officers were shot at as soon as they arrived, police said. Wainwright stopped shooting upon being struck by an officer who returned fire, a news release said.

Police released the body camera video showing the shootout. The video shows police loudly demanding several times that the man in the doorway, identified by police as Wallace Sims Wainwright, drop his gun. Then the officer is heard saying, “He’s aiming it,” followed by the sound of gunshots.

Wainwright was taken to the hospital following the shooting, where he died over a week later.

