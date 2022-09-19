Mistrial declared in trial of Florida guardian accused of client’s abuse, neglect

TAMPA, Fla. – A judge declared a mistrial Monday in the trial of Rebecca Fierle, a state-appointed guardian who was accused of abuse and neglect in the death of a man in her care in 2019.

The judge declared the mistrial after a jury could not decide on a unanimous verdict.

Fierle was arrested in 2020 after the death of Steven Stryker, 75, who died because doctors were under a “do not resuscitate” order that prosecutors said was filed by Fierle, as Stryker’s legal professional guardian, without the man’s permission.

Stryker’s family said Stryker was upset that Fierle had sudden control over his medical decisions and finances.

Fierle was stripped from hundreds of cases following Stryker’s death by the courts, as it was learned that she had placed numerous DNR orders on clients without the consent of family or wards. A judge said Fierle had “abused her power” and not disclosed related interests and payments.

The Fierle case sparked changes to the Florida guardianship system to better protect seniors.

The state prosecutor in the case plans to try Fierle again.