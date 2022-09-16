Jury deliberating in the trial of Florida guardian accused of client’s abuse, neglect

Rebecca Fierle-Santoian is accused of giving "do not resuscitate" orders to people who didn't want them.

TAMPA, Fla. – A jury is deliberating in the trial of Rebecca Fierle, a state-appointed guardian who was accused of abuse and neglect in the death of a man in her care in 2019.

Fierle was arrested in 2020 after the death of Steven Stryker, 75, who died because doctors were under a “do not resuscitate” order that prosecutors said was filed by Fierle, as Stryker’s legal professional guardian, without the man’s permission.

[TRENDING: Wicked weather spawns possible scud cloud over Disney World | Shaq gives more than 30 new laptops to Orlando Boys and Girls Club | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Stryker’s family said Stryker was upset that Fierle had sudden control over his medical decisions and finances.

Fierle was stripped from hundreds of cases following Stryker’s death by the courts, as it was learned that she had placed numerous DNR orders on clients without the consent of family or wards. A judge said Fierle had “abused her power” and not disclosed related interests and payments.

The Fierle case sparked changes to the Florida guardianship system to better protect seniors.

The jury has disbanded for the evening and is expected to continue deliberations on Monday.

You can listen to every episode of Florida’s Fourth Estate in the media player below: