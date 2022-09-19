Orlando police looking for man suspected of burglary, battery

Orlando police are looking for information about a man whom police said is suspected of burglary and battery.

On Sept. 5 at about 2 a.m., the man followed a female home to her apartment in downtown Orlando, at which point he went into her apartment without permission and engaged in a suspected battery, police said.

The man is described as a tall and muscular Black male with a bald head and beard, police said.

Police added that the man was wearing a black shirt, black pants and black sneakers, as well as a gold necklace, club bands and an Apple wristwatch.

According to police, the man seems to have several tattoos on his chest and a Japanese symbol for strength on his upper left arm.

Anyone who recognizes or has information about the man is asked to call (321) 235-5300 or contact Crimeline anonymously at 1-800-423-8477.

