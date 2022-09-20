86º

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

1 injured in Orlando apartment fire, officials say

Crews responded to apartment building along Willow Run

Anthony Talcott, Digital Journalist

Tags: Fire, Orlando, Orange County
One person was injured in an apartment fire in Orlando Monday evening, according to the Orlando Fire Department.

ORLANDO, Fla. – One person was injured in an apartment fire in Orlando Monday evening, according to the Orlando Fire Department.

Crews responded to a single-story apartment building along Willow Run Monday afternoon, which is where they found heavy smoke and a fast-moving fire, OFD said on social media.

[TRENDING: ‘Catastrophic:’ Hurricane Fiona rips through powerless Puerto Rico | ‘They’re violating our space:’ Ashlin Park residents sick of school traffic | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

In the post, OFD said one person was taken to the hospital. No information was released about the person’s condition.

No further details have been provided at the time of this report.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Anthony, a graduate of the University of Florida, joined ClickOrlando.com in April 2022.

email