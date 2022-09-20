1 injured in Orlando apartment fire, officials say

One person was injured in an apartment fire in Orlando Monday evening, according to the Orlando Fire Department.

Crews responded to a single-story apartment building along Willow Run Monday afternoon, which is where they found heavy smoke and a fast-moving fire, OFD said on social media.

Crews found heavy smoke and a fast-moving fire upon arrival at a single-story apartment building on Willow Run. Three hose lines were pulled off various engines out of the response of 12 units preventing any further extension. One patient was transported to ORMC. pic.twitter.com/DS9cZ1vWP1 — Orlando Fire Dept (@OrlandoFireDept) September 20, 2022

In the post, OFD said one person was taken to the hospital. No information was released about the person’s condition.

No further details have been provided at the time of this report.

