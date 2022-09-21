Nothing found during search at AdventHealth in Orlando after bomb threat

ORLANDO, Fla. – Officers with the Orlando Police Department searched AdventHealth on Tuesday night after a bomb threat was made through the agency’s call center.

North Patrol officers responded to 601 East Rollins St. at 9:04 p.m. after a threat was made to AdventHealth, according to a statement.

Officers with K-9s searched the hospital with AdventHealth staff and found nothing, the department said.

No other details were shared at the time of this report.

