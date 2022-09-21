Wonderworks Orlando brings back its spooky dinner show this October

ORLANDO, Fla. – Indoor amusement park Wonderworks Orlando brings back The Outta Control Spooktacular Magic Dinner Show this October.

The Halloween dinner show offers a variety of interactive experiences such as card tricks, levitating items and spooky stories for guests of all ages.

Last year, Wonderworks Orlando launched its first Halloween-themed dinner show. This year, the show is back by popular demand.

“You won’t want to miss this spooktacular show. We’ve got a lot of tricks up our sleeves this Halloween season!” said Tony Brent, headlining magician in The Outta Control Magic Comedy Dinner Show at Wonderworks Orlando, in a news release.

The spooky dinner show will run nightly for the whole month of October at 6 p.m., with shows at 8 p.m. on Saturdays and other select dates.

Admission — which starts at $33.99 for adults and $23.99 for children, all plus tax, as well as free entry for children 3-years-old and younger with their own ticket — includes unlimited cheese and pepperoni pizza, salad, beer, wine, soda and a Halloween-themed dessert.

Tickets are now available to purchase online.

For more information, click here.

