Children under 11 get in free to Brevard Zoo in September

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – If you have young children, now is a great time to visit the Brevard Zoo, which says it is home to more than 900 animals from around the world.

During the month of September, the Brevard Zoo says it is allowing children 11 years old or younger into the zoo for free.

[TRENDING: Crowds expected to double for next Artemis I launch attempt | ‘We don’t know what to do or where to turn:’ DeLand trailer park hikes rent 52% | Enter to win Halloween Horror Nights tickets | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

Some conditions do apply to the deal.

According to the zoo’s website, the children getting in free must be accompanied by a paying adult who is a Florida resident.

[RELATED: Endangered zebra foal takes 1st steps in Brevard Zoo habitat]

There are only up to three children free per paying adult. All adults will have to show a state-issued photo ID or a utility bill with a Florida address to claim the deal.

This deal can not be combined with any other discounts, according to the zoo.

To learn more, visit the zoo’s website.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: