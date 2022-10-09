Central Florida congressman on Hurricane Ian federal response

It’s been more than a week since Hurricane Ian caused widespread devastation in Florida, and as the scope of the destruction becomes clearer, officials are estimating that it’ll likely go down as one of the costliest and deadliest storms in U.S. history. U.S. Rep. Michael Waltz (R-District 6) joined anchor Justin Warmoth on “The Weekly” to break down the federal response and the potential congressional aid package for victims.

“The early FEMA designations, which we pushed for from my office and across the congressional delegation, were critical,” Waltz said. “That allows our local county officials to do the debris cleanup. It provides that early individual assistance, which can be up to $38,000. And eventually, I do think we will get certain property designations as well, which will offer a different kind of assistance.”

Federal assistance is available for those impacted in the majority of Central Florida’s counties, with the exception of Brevard, Marion and Sumter.

