Oh deer: FWC rescues ‘buck stuck’ on its property after Hurricane Ian

Oh deer, a buck got stuck.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission had to rescue a white-tailed deer that was stuck on a part of its property after Hurricane Ian.

In a Facebook post, FWC said the deer was found stuck on a fish hatchery pond at its Bass Conservation Center in Sumter County.

The freshwater fisheries staff noticed the deer could not climb out of a pond because of the pond’s lining being slick walls.

FWC said officials made a ramp out of two steel pond screens and put it on the side of the dry pond.

The buck was able to use the ramp to get out and officials said it ran off uninjured.

