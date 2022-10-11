Some Good Samaritan Society residents in Kissimmee asked to find other housing indefinitely

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – Some residents of Good Samaritan Society in Kissimmee Village are being asked to find other housing arrangements indefinitely.

A Facebook post made on Monday said a mandatory evacuation order is still in place for the Kissimmee Village campus.

“Flood waters continue to recede around the Kissimmee Village campus, including most of the independent living residential neighborhoods. Until the evacuation notice is lifted, we are unable to allow residents to come on campus,” the post read.

The following neighborhoods were listed as having severe flooding and uninhabitable units:

Cypress Landings

Birchwood Court

Grand Oaks

Orangewood Place

Gables Orangewood Place

Gables Grand Oaks

Maple Leaf Shores

The society said residents of those neighborhoods “should make other housing arrangements indefinitely.”

Last week, Osceola County manager Don Fisher said the senior living community is in a floodway and has seen three major floods since 2006. Fisher told News 6 the county is now discussing seizing Good Samaritan Society Kissimmee Village through eminent domain.

Aimee Middleton, the vice president of operations for Good Samaritan Society, said in a statement, “We have not had any communication with the county on this matter. We plan on continuing to collaborate with the county, and our shared goal remains the same – keeping residents safe.”

