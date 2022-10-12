Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s Jan. 6 hearing

FILE - From left to right, Rep. Stephanie Murphy, D-Fla., Rep. Pete Aguilar, D-Calif., Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., Vice Chair Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., and Rep. Elaine Luria, D-Va., are seated as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds its first public hearing to reveal the findings of a year-long investigation, at the Capitol in Washington, June 9, 2022. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Jan. 6 Select Committee will meet again on Thursday in Washington, DC, with a different approach to presenting its findings to the American people.

Select Committee aides told News 6 the hearing will present new testimony, some of it from new witnesses and witnesses who have testified before – none of it will be live testimony.

Instead, aides said the new testimony will be shown as part of a multimedia presentation.

Each member of the Select Committee, including Rep. Stephanie Murphy, D-Fla., will reveal new evidence, which will include new documents from the Secret Service and new video which will show the response to the outbreak of violence at the U.S. Capitol.

Aides said this hearing will take “a step back” and weave together pieces of information that were revealed previously.

Specifically, members will focus on former President Trump’s state of mind around the time of Jan. 6, 2021, and the “on-going threats to our democracy.”

In all, 35 Central Florida residents have been arrested and charged in connection with the violence at the Capitol.

