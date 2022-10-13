Man shot after pulling gun on officer, security guard at Cocoa apartment complex, police say

A man was shot during an incident involving Cocoa police and a security guard at an apartment complex Thursday.

COCOA, Fla. – A man was shot Thursday afternoon at a Cocoa apartment complex after pointing a gun at an officer and security guard towing a vehicle in the area, according to the department.

Cocoa Police Chief Evander Collier IV said the officer was initially responding to the Village Greene apartments, located at Dixon Boulevard just west of Clearlake Road, to assist the security guard in towing a vehicle.

According to Collier, a man then came out from his apartment and pointed a gun at the two authorities, who then both opened fire. Police said they are not sure which person struck the man, who was shot at least once.

The man was airlifted to the hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

The shooting is currently under investigation. Check back here for updates.

