Police evacuate Cocoa neighborhood over ‘undetermined explosives’ in home’s backyard

COCOA, Fla. – A half-mile residential area in Cocoa was evacuated Wednesday due to “undetermined explosives” in a home’s backyard, police said.

The home itself was the scene of a fire overnight, according to the Cocoa Police Department. Firefighters responded just after midnight to 330 McLeod Drive where a trailer on the property was burning. Crews said no one was home at the time of the fire.

A patrol officer reportedly noticed a tree catch fire on the property after the main fire was doused. Investigators determined there were explosives in the backyard of the property, some of which had been “going off throughout the night” and damaging the home, police said.

All surrounding homes were evacuated in order to locate all potential hazards, according to the department. Access to McLeod Drive was blocked between U.S. Highway 1 and Dixie Court to Bellaire Drive on the south and Grandview Boulevard to the north, police said.

The department shared a map of the perimeter:

All properties within the perimeter were evacuated and would remain that way until the scene is secured with help from the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad, police said.

This is a developing story, check back with News 6 for the latest updates.

