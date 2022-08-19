WATCH: Drone video shows herd of sharks swim along Cocoa Beach

COCOA BEACH, Fla. – Florida beachgoers know there are sharks in the water, but it might be a little unsettling to know that, at times, they might move in herds.

Garrett Zendek, a drone photographer from Virginia, woke up early on Aug. 14 to capture the sunrise on his drone on Cocoa Beach, but instead he captured a herd of sharks swimming along.

[TRENDING: Missing child found in Florida teacher’s home | ‘Just chilling:’ Alligator takes swim in Orange County family’s pool | Win tickets to watch Artemis 1 rocket launch | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

Zendek spoke with WTSP and said he first saw one shark, and then two, and then followed them with his drone only to see a herd of sharks swimming along the coast.

The sharks were within about 1,000 feet of the shoreline, Zendek said.

The drone footage left Zendek shocked, he said.

In the video you can clearly see a lot of sharks with the water being so clear that day. At one point you can see a large school of fish with several sharks making their way through them.

Zendeck was just in the area visiting friends, according to WTSP, and he’ll be leaving with proof of an unforgettable memory.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: