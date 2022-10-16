News 6 political expert previews upcoming midterm election

From the state to the federal level, candidates are making their final push to Florida voters ahead of next month’s midterm election. News 6 political expert and UCF history professor Dr. Jim Clark joined anchor Justin Warmoth on “The Weekly” to break down some of the key races on the ballot this year, including for Florida governor.

News 6 political expert and UCF history professor Dr. Jim Clark joined anchor Justin Warmoth on “The Weekly” to break down some of the key races on the ballot this year, including for Florida governor.

Nearly every poll in the gubernatorial race has Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) leading over Charlie Crist (D), and Clark doesn’t see that changing when the results come in Nov. 8.

“The people on the short end of the poll tend to dismiss them and claim they aren’t important, but they’re important for money,” Clark said. “The Democrats have ‘X’ amount of dollars to spend. Do they spend it in Florida where Charlie Crist is way behind? Or do they spend it in Pennsylvania where they can pick up a Senate seat? Or in Ohio where they can pick up a Senate seat? Charlie Crist is being overlooked by the national Democrats, by the state Democrats, and he’s not going to see his situation improve in the next four weeks.”

