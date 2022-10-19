Florida Board of Education discusses parental rights law

The Florida State Board of Education is holding a meeting Wednesday in Orlando to discuss new rules in Florida schools, including several prompted by the Parental Rights in Education law passed earlier this year.

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Florida State Board of Education held a meeting Wednesday in Orlando to discuss new rules in Florida schools, including several prompted by the Parental Rights in Education law passed earlier this year.

The law, which went into effect in July, aims to give parents more control over their children’s education and push certain topics out of classroom curriculum in grades K-3.

A teacher was escorted out of the meeting during public comment.

During the meeting, board members discussed and voted on several rules for Florida schools in adherence to the law, which include the following:

Notifying parents if schools allow students to use bathrooms or locker rooms different from their biological sex

Providing students the opportunity to use bathrooms/locker rooms with peers exclusively of the same biological sex

Allowing parents or students above the age of 18 to review the respective student’s education records

Disciplinary action against the license of educators who provide classroom instruction on sexual orientation or gender identity to students in grades K-3

Prohibiting training or instruction of students that members of one race/sex are inherently racist/sexist or oppressive, or that a person is responsible for other members of their race/sex

Requiring school personnel to receive Youth Mental Health Awareness Training

Requiring elementary school library centers to provide information on formats, titles and authors for reading materials

Disaggregating non-threats in school threat assessment reports

