Pushback in Orange County schools over Parental Rights in Education Act

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Orange County School Board received pushback at its Tuesday meeting during public comment for something called “camp legal.”

Legal seminars were held last week to prepare administrators for new laws, including the recent Parental Rights in Education Act.

School attorneys recommended administrators remove LGBT “Safe Space” stickers from classrooms for grades K - 3.

They also cautioned employees to not wear clothing that could lead to discussions about sexual orientation whenever they might be in contact with students from those grades.

Documents filed by the state show a lawsuit is being brought forth by Equality Florida, a LGTB-advocacy group.

“There are some encouraging clarifications in there that have been rumored to be a part of the law, such as, ‘Can I have a photograph of my spouse if we happen to be same-sex?’” Orange County Superintendent Barbara Jenkins said. “According to this, they have specifically answered that that is not in violation of the law, and they actually clarified a couple of other rumors, as well.”

Jenkins said the legal document will be posted on the school district’s website, though it has yet to be posted at the time of this report.