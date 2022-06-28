Orange County Public Schools to vote on new superintendent

The Orange County School Board is set to vote on who will become the district's new superintendent.

The board narrowed its search earlier this month to Dr. Maria Vazquez and Dr. Peter B. Licata, both of whom spoke last week to the public and board members.

Vazquez is Orange County’s deputy superintendent and has been with the district for more than two decades.

Licata is the regional superintendent for Palm Beach schools and said his experience has prepared him for the role.

Vazquez and Licata, who beat out nine other candidates considered by the Florida School Boards Association, had public interviews on June 21 before attending a “meet & greet” event. Board members then conducted one-on-one interviews with each candidate to ask more in-depth questions.

Whoever is selected for the position will be leading the ninth largest school district in the U.S., with more than 200,000 students. The superintendent position comes with an annual salary of $295,000 to $350,000.

Current superintendent Dr. Barbara Jenkins is retiring in December after 10 years in the role. Jenkins’ profile on the OCPS website says she’s been serving the district for 30 years. She was a former deputy superintendent, as well as chief of staff, handling human resources and labor relations, among other duties.

The school board will begin voting around 5 p.m.