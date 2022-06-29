Orange County School Board approves salary increases for teachers, staff

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Orange County School Board approved a contract with the Classroom Teachers Association during its Tuesday meeting to increase salaries for teachers and other school staff.

According to the district, the starting salary for teachers will increase from $47,500 to $48,400, and the starting salary for school psychologists with increase from $56,250 to $57,150.

[TRENDING: Florida expands Bright Futures scholarship eligibility. Here’s what’s new | Disney Springs no longer a stop on Brightline’s Miami to Tampa route | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

The district reported that it will provide state-mandated performance pay of $2,425 to teachers rated as “Highly Effective” and $1,800 to teachers rated as “Effective” during the 2021-22 school year.

The contract also stipulates that a $900 cost-of-living adjustment will be provided for all instructional personnel.

For more information, read the agreement posted below.