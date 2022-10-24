Unilever recalls dry shampoos due to benzene

If you have dry shampoo, you might need to throw it out.

A number of brands, including Dove, Nexxus, Suave, Tigi, and Tresemmé, have been recalled because of potentially elevated levels of a chemical called benzene, which can cause cancer.

Unilever just issued a voluntary recall for a long list of products.

Based on an independent health hazard evaluation, even daily exposure to benzene in the recalled products at the levels detected in testing would “not be expected to cause adverse health issues.”

Unilever hasn’t received reports of any problems, but the company is recalling them out of an abundance of caution.

You can find a full list of the recall on the FDA’s website.

