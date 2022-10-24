Powerball jackpot grows to 8th-largest prize at $610M

Feeling lucky?

Powerball’s jackpot is now up to $610 million.

It’s the eighth-largest jackpot in Powerball’s 30-year history.

The Powerball jackpot crossed the $600 million mark after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Saturday night.

The next drawing is scheduled for Monday.

