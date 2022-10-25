What will PITI payments look like in near future?

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Of late, it seems like homeowners have had to give more money out of their pockets with insurance, taxes and principal payments going up.

But will this continue? Or will there be relief forthcoming for homeowners when it comes to PITI payments?

On this latest episode of “You Have Real Estate with Justin Clark,” area realtors and experts join the show to offer insight on what the forecast looks like for PITI payments. New listings are also featured by realtors.

Watch above for the full video and analysis.